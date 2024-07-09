Tuesday, July 09, 2024
MNCH staff unpaid for six months

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -    The staff employed under the Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has been without salaries for the past six months, despite being regularised.

Despite the approval of the provincial budget, the male and female employees working in hospitals in Peshawar and other districts have not received their salaries, leading to severe financial and other hardships. Sources indicate that around 70 employees, hired in 2021 under the MNCH programme, have not been paid for the past six months. Similar to other projects, the regularisation of these employees was approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

However, the notification for their regularisation has not yet been issued by the government, resulting in their salaries being withheld.

Some of the employees said that they were forced to take loans and face significant difficulties in paying utility bills and other expenses. The affected employees have appealed to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, health minister, and the secretaries of the health and finance departments to release their salaries promptly to alleviate their hardships.

OUR STAFF REPORT

