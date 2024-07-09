Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Modi reaches Russia for talks

Agencies
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, International

Moscow  -   Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Monday, as the Indian leader treaded a fine line between maintaining a longstanding relationship with Moscow and courting closer Western security ties. The visit is Modi’s first since Russia launched its campaign in Ukraine and since he was returned to power last month as leader of the world’s most populous country. “I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues,” said Modi in a statement.   “We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region.”

Agencies

