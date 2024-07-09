Mushtaq Ahmed joins England U19 coaching panel

LONDON - Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has signed a contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to join their under-19 cricket team on Monday. The 1992 World Cup winner will join the England U19 team for a short stint, bringing his extensive experience as a player and coach to the young spin bowlers. The England U19 team is currently playing the first of a two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka. Prior to signing with England, Ahmed served as the spin bowling coach of the Bangladesh men’s cricket team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. It’s worth noting that Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), expressed his willingness to extend Mushtaq Ahmed’s contract. “We wanted him for a certain number of days. Before we communicated with Mushtaq [regarding the appointment], he had prior engagements till December which included the England U19 job. So we said that we will have him till the [T20] World Cup and then we will sit and sort it out,” Chowdhury said. “That discussion [on renewal] is still ongoing with him. If he lets us know how many days he can be available for us till December in combination with his prior engagements, we will lock him down for those days. After December 2024, we will have a long-term agreement with Mushtaq,” he added. Ahmed has previously served as the spin bowling coach for England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22).