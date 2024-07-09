OGDCL successfully optimises production at Kunnar-11 Well in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the successful revitalisation of the Kunnar-11 well, located in Hyderabad, Sindh. Utilizing advanced production optimization techniques, the well is now producing 960 barrels of oil per day. The production optimization drive underscores OGDCL’s commitment to enhancing oil production through modern recovery methods. The Kunnar-11 well, part of the OGDCL Kunnar Oil Field, is situated within the Kunnar Mining Lease Area, where OGDCL holds 100% working interest. This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to optimising production and demonstrates the effectiveness of modern recovery techniques in rejuvenating mature wells. Moreover, the production optimization from the Kunnar-11 well is projected to result in annual foreign exchange savings of approximately $30.19 million (PKR 8.45 billion) as import substitution for country. OGDCL is committed to exploring and implementing advanced technologies to optimize production and ensure a reliable supply of energy resources to meet the growing demands of the nation.