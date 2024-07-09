Ombudsman orders re-compiling of Tando Jan Muhammad survey record

KARACHI - Provincial Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has issued order to the Senior Member Board of Revenue and Commissioner Mirpurkhas on the complaint filed by the residents of Tando Jan Muhammad to re-compile the city survey records within 45 days and take departmental disciplinary action against those using delaying tactics.

He also ordered that a report should be submitted within 60 days to compile the records of the city survey according to all the documents of district Mirpurkhas, according to a statement issued by Sindh Information Department on Monday.

In the protests after the martyrdom of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the Tando Jan Muhammad area, the survey record of the City Survey Tando Jan Muhammad was set on fire. The application was filed against the city survey officials used delaying tactics without giving any reasonable justification.The provincial ombudsman gave a decision on this request and said in a written order that action should be taken against the perpetrators of this negligence within 45 days after being identified.