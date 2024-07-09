One robber killed, four held with arms, other valuables

KARACHI - One robber was killed and four others including two injured were arrested with arms and other valuables after separate encounters in different areas of the metropolis on Monday. According to details, two robbers were engaged in looting citizens in Zaman Town area of Karachi when police approached them. An exchange of fire took place in which one robber was killed while other managed to escape. Two encounters took place in Tasweer Mahal Chowki and Industrial Area in which four robbers including two injured were arrested. The police recovered arms, snatched cell phones, cash and two motorcycles from possession of the detainees including Saifullah, Nawaz, Kashif and Ismail. The nabbed culprits were wanted by police in various criminal cases. Meanwhile, the police conducted search operation in Janjal Goth area of Super Highway in Site police station jurisdiction. During operation, the police held door to door search through bio-metric devices and verified the suspects by sealing the entrances and exits of the area.