Pakistan’s Ashab lifts Kanso Men Open title after defeating India’s Veer Chotrani

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashab Irfan lifted his second tour title with a thrilling victory over India’s Veer Chotrani at the Kanso Men Open Presented By Houston Squash Club on Sunday. Irfan overpowered Jorge Luis Gomez Dominguez and Liam Marrison respectively in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Chotrani – this year’s National Collegiate Men’s Individual champion – was looking to finish a breakthrough year on the PSA Tour with his fourth title of the season, but Irfan took the first game 11-7 to take the lead. The Pakistani player had plenty of home support since he trains regularly at the Houston Squash Club. However, he went down in game two 11-7 but secured a tight third-game tiebreak, 13-11. The No.4 seed hit back to force a decider, clinching the fourth 11-8, but Irfan hit back once again in the fifth as Chotrani’s backhand serve return crashed into the tin at 10-8 down. Victory represents a second tour title and a second in a 9k tournament for the Pakistani, following his triumph at the Rochester ProAm in April.