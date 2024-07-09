Pakistani nation stands united with their Kashmiri brothers: Wahab

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the Pakistani nation stood united with their Kashmiri brothers and fully supported their demand for the right to self-determination. He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, led by Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi and comprising APHC General Secretary Pervez Ahmed Shah, Kashmiri leader Sardar Nazakat, senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, and others. Also present were Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had always advocated for the rights of oppressed nations, including the freedom movement in Kashmir, on various international platforms. “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and sacrifices like those of Burhan Wani and other martyrs will never be forgotten,” he recalled.

The mayor said, “We all pay tribute to Shaheed Burhan Wani, whose martyrdom occurred on this day, and urge for the documentation and publication of all documents and movements related to Kashmir in written form so that future generations can be informed about this great movement.” He stated that the world was aware of the atrocities being carried out against Kashmiris, as India’s aggressive occupation had jeopardised peace in the entire region. He called upon the international community to play its due role at all levels for a just solution to this critical issue and to pressure India to adhere to United Nations resolutions.

Wahab said Pakistan had consistently raised the Kashmir issue on all international forums, and the Pakistani nation would continue its efforts in support of Kashmiris. On this occasion, prayers for forgiveness were also offered for all Kashmiri martyrs, including Burhan Wani. Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference remarked that today is observed as a day of resistance. He affirmed that the Kashmiri people would never accept India’s slavery and their struggle for freedom would continue unabated.