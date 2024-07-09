Tuesday, July 09, 2024
PHA DG visits Zone-7 in Sargodha

Agencies
July 09, 2024
SARGODHA    -   Parks and Horticulture Authority, Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi visited Zone-7 and reviewed the situation with reference to the construction of shops around Bismillah Park New Satellite Town. He also met allottees and issued instructions regarding the construction of shops as per the prescribed design, says a press release issued here on Monday. The DG also visited the parks and reviewed drainage system and other matters after rain. On the occasion, Deputy Director Admin Shafiqur Rahman Niazi gave them a briefing regarding the current situation of parks, plantation drive and construction of shops on the market side of Bismillah Park. He directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing work within stimulated period.

