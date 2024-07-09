Police launch ‘Nasha Ab Nahi’ campaign

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, police have launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officer said on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, Islamabad Police apprehended 23 outlaws, including 10 absconders and target offenders from different areas of the city, and recovered drugs from their possession. Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested Naeem and recovered 650 grams of heroin from his possession. The Karachi Company police teams arrested Muhammad Ali and recovered a dagger from his possession. Likewise, the Shalimar police team arrested Yousaf and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested Muhammad Israr and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession, while another team arrested Muhammad Qasim for illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Industrial Area police team arrested Usama Khan and recovered 30 liters of liquor from his possession. The Noon police team arrested Arshad Khan and recovered an iron punch from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested Shamir and recovered a dagger from his possession. The Koral police team arrested Naveed and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

The Phulgran police team arrested Zeeshan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested Yasir Mehmood and recovered 220 grams of heroin and 16 grams of ice from his possession. Secretariat and Golra police teams arrested two bike lifters, Kashif and Waqar, and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, Islamabad Police teams arrested 11 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police are conducting targeted operations daily to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.