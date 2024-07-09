Political parties form committee to address KP issues

Peshawar - A meeting involving various political parties was held at the Awami National Party (ANP) central secretariat, Bacha Khan Markaz, on Monday to address the deteriorating law and order and economic situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting, presided over by ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, resulted in the formation of a committee to develop a strategy for action.

Key attendees included provincial general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl Maulana Attaul Haq Darwesh, provincial naib amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Inayatullah Khan, Mazdoor Kisan Party chairman Afzal Khamoosh, Qaumi Watan Party spokesperson Tariq Ahmad, Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party provincial president Ashraf Hoti, National Democratic Movement provincial general secretary Nadim Askar, and Awami Workers Party’s Kifayat Khan. Syed Aqil Shah and Hussain Shah Yousufzai.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain highlighted the resurgence of terrorism and militancy causing panic among the public and criticised the provincial government’s failure to maintain order, especially in the southern districts.

He stressed that any military offensive should involve consultation with the parliament, political parties, and all stakeholders, condemning Operation Azm-e-Istehkam as a move to appease the US and other foreign powers.

Inayatullah Khan of JI echoed the opposition to new military operations and demanded transparency regarding the costs and audits of past operations. He advocated for the police to control all check-posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and held the civilian administration accountable for local security and law enforcement.

Maulana Attaul Haq Darwesh of JUI-F criticised the state’s failure to protect citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and reiterated his party’s opposition to new military operations. He called for fresh elections to address the economic and political crisis and urged unity among political parties for the country’s stability.

Discussions focused on the worsening law and order, security concerns, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, provincial rights, and the current political and economic challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A representative committee from these parties was also formed to devise a unified strategy on the issues.