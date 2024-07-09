Rally against taxes on medicines

MARDAN - The Pakistan Chemists & Druggists’ Association (PCDA) district Mardan on Monday staged a protest rally here in front of the press club, against the two and a half percent advance tax and eighteen percent sales tax.

The protest rally was led by Haji Sher Ali president and Naeem Anwar general secretary of the association respectively. A large number of chemist and drug shop owners participated in the rally. The protesters chanted slogans against the government and in favour of their demand.

While addressing a news conference at Mardan Press Club Haji Sher Ali, president of the association, said that two and a half percent advance tax on medicines and eighteen percent general sales tax is gambling tax and ‘ghunda’ tax. He said that since 2018, the prices of medicines have increased by 400%.

He added that the government is determined to end our business in the name of 2.5% advance tax. He criticised the government for imposing taxes on life-saving medicines and devices, drugs for kidney, heart and diabetes patients. He added that the government has taken away the hope of survival from the poor people.

Haji Sher Ali said the budget has been prepared on the terms of IMF and both the government and the opposition have signed the death warrants of the citizens. He argued that instead of imposing taxes on medicines, the government should reduce their luxury and royal expenses.

He argued that these people have changed the procedure of fixing medicine prices and due to which the prices of medicine were highly increased. He added that they will never accept this cruel tax.