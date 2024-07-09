In the realm of technology, social media has a pervasive impact on the community. Mustafa Sulaiman, in his book “The Coming Wave,” refers to growing technology as a new wave with different features that have a palpable impact on people.

One of the drawbacks of social media and growing technology is “cyber attacks.” These attacks have significant geopolitical implications. According to the Indian Air Force’s basic doctrine, cyber attacks possess low costs and cross invisible boundaries, making them a tool for achieving national objectives. Indian hackers, such as the Patchwork group, have used malware to spy on Pakistani users, including military personnel. Additionally, the US has accused China of cyber espionage in the Indo-Pacific Ocean, targeting various centers. This accentuates the ramifications of technology. Thus, one must use it without stepping on the banana peels of consequences.

MARIA ZULFIQAR AWAN,

Islamabad.