Revised estimates for development projects approved

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak presided over the Divisional Development Working Party meeting on Monday and approved the revised estimates of various development projects in Attock, Chakwal, and Rawalpindi. He emphasized that all government funds should be used transparently and in the best public interest. Spending the available resources responsibly and honestly should be the top priority of the officers concerned. Unjustified delay and corruption in the use of funds will not be tolerated, and legal action will be taken against those responsible in case of any complaint. Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Xen Public Health Muhammad Hasnain, Deputy Director Development Mazhar Khan, SE Highway, Building, and other concerned officers participated in this meeting of DDWP held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi. On this occasion, Director Development Nazia Sudhan gave a briefing with reference to the revised estimates. The meeting approved the construction of streets in Union Council PP 03, including Gujarkhan City. Likewise, the construction, repair, and maintenance of roads in Tehsil Tala Gang District Chakwal, PCC Path of Multan Khurd Bypass, and Manihala Dhok Salari were also included. Additionally, the PCC of the Jatla Bypass route in Tala Gang Chakwal and repair and maintenance of roads were approved. Revised approval was given for drainage and sewerage schemes in Pinda, Daman, and Jalaliya villages from Attock Tehsil Hazro. In this meeting of DDWP, Xen District Council Attock presented ten schemes of Attock district for revised approval. Commissioner Rawalpindi stated that according to the policy, if the change in the scope of work is within 15% of the approval cost, the revised TS should be obtained from the competent authority instead of the revised approval.