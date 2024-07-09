Robbers loot Chinese call centre

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Two unknown armed robbers stormed into the call center of a Chinese national on Murree Road and made off with cash, mobile phones, and laptops at gunpoint, informed sources said on Monday. The incident took place in Kiani Plaza, within the limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, in broad daylight. The robbers committed the robbery by impersonating officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to a police officer, the robbers walked into the call center, introduced themselves as FIA officers, and pointed guns at the Chinese national and other staff members. They collected cash, 40 mobile phones, and laptops before fleeing. The robbers also snatched car keys from the Chinese national. A senior police officer told the media that the robbers looted the Chinese national by impersonating FIA officers. However, the victim is hesitant to take action against the robbers. Police are investigating the matter from different angles and aim to arrest the robbers soon. Meanwhile, officials of PS Kohsar have launched a manhunt for robbers dressed in police uniforms involved in snatching cash from the brother of a famous businessman on Fazal Haq Road. According to sources, the police have registered a case against the robbers under sections 382/170/171 of PPC and begun an investigation. The applicant, Babar Shehzad, told the police that he was transporting his boss, Dr. Iqbal Saif Ullah Khan, to his clinic in a double cabin vehicle when robbers wearing police uniforms intercepted them. The robbers snatched Rs 8 million in cash and fled the scene. Police have lodged the case and started an investigation.