Security arrangements for Muharram reviewed

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Amir Khattak on Monday asked the district administration and law enforcement agencies to complete security and other civic arrangements regarding Muharram. He emphasized that Muharram is a month of peace and brotherhood, and no one will be allowed to create chaos during this holy month.

Speaking at a meeting to review the arrangements for Ashura, he highlighted the importance of coordination between all departments and training through mock exercises for better management of any emergency situation. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani, District Officer Rescue 1122, Medical Superintendent of Allied Hospitals, Chief Executive Officer Health, Assistant Commissioners from all Tehsils, and heads of other concerned departments were also present.

The commissioner stated that a control room will be functional 24 hours a day, and focal persons from all concerned departments will be on duty. He mentioned that special attention has been given to the coordination between departments and mock exercises this time. The control room has been made functional, and security arrangements will be monitored through cameras. Implementation of Muharram code of conduct and SOPs will be ensured, and all resources will be used to maintain law and order.

Commissioner Khattak directed that the supply of clean drinking water should be ensured for the mourners on the procession routes as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab. He emphasized that the quality of arrangements should be ensured by visiting Majlis, Imam Bargah, and the procession routes. There should be no complaints of garbage, electricity, and hanging telephone wires on the procession route. The patchwork of the procession route is complete, and the street lights are fully functional.

He further stated that foolproof security arrangements are being made during Muharram, with Majlis and processions being provided with the best security. All Majlis organizers have been sent copies of the Code of Conduct and have been taken on board to ensure full compliance. He advised Majlis organizers to refrain from inviting provocative speakers to celebrate this holy month with full respect. Additionally, he mentioned that the implementation of loudspeaker and other restrictions will be ensured, and all photocopy shops have been instructed not to share any material spreading hatred.