Sindh will request PM to facilitate return of National Museum: Minister

KARACHI - Sindh Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said on Monday that Sindh would request the Prime Minister of Pakistan through the Chief Minister for the return of the National Museum because after the 18th Amendment, some institutions of Sindh were transferred back to the province, but the return of the National Museum remained stalled. He said this while addressing a meeting of the Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department. He said during Muharram, cold water coolers should be installed at all the shrines, while cold water and portable washrooms will also be arranged for the visitors during the Urs of Sindh’s great Sufi Poet and Saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Shah said that many incidents of drowning of tourists were taking place at Keenjhar Lake, so life jackets should be made mandatory for all tourists on all small and big boats in the lake. The minister said that considering the lack of swimmers, the services of local swimmers should be hired at Keenjhar Lake, especially on weekends, while monitoring of various places with CCTV cameras should also be ensured. Shah said that the study of students in libraries was severely affected due to load-shedding, so all the libraries managed by the Libraries Department would be solarised. He instructed the DG Libraries to take special care of cleanliness in the washrooms and canteens in the libraries and to terminate the contract of the contractor for non-cleanliness in the canteens. Shah also instructed to replace the contractors who had been working on various projects for a long time through open tender. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted Sindh tourism to be highlighted worldwide. The minister said that there have been complaints of charging heavy parking fees and closure of various tourist and historical places, which would not be tolerated under any circumstances.