Sujawal gets first Public Library

SUJAWAL - After a decade of its creation, Sujawal district has got its first well-furnished and sufficiently equipped library, which was officially opened to the general public on Monday. The library is named after the eminent Sindhi poet, late Sarvech Sujawali, who hailed from Sujawal. Students and people from different segments of life have praised this move by the Culture Department and commended the special efforts of Zubair Jaffrani, son of the noted historian and writer Aziz Jaffrani, for making it happen. Mr Jaffrani, a representative of the Sindh Culture Department and administrator of Larr Museum Badin and Liaquat National Library, said that, considering the interest of local students in book reading and the support extended by the general public, he approached the concerned authorities for the completion of the library’s construction work. It was revealed by Zubair Jaffrani that the land for the library was allotted by Sassui Palijo during her tenure as Cultural Minister of Sindh in 2010, and construction work subsequently commenced. “After some time, the construction work on the building was halted due to a shortage of funds and administrative lethargy,” he said, adding that a library with modern-day facilities was a pressing need. The library comprises a newspaper section, a separate section for girls and CSS aspirants, and a portion for digital learning. A 50-KV electricity transformer has also been installed to supply power to the library. Credible sources disclosed that the library will soon be equipped with solar panels. The construction work resumed in November 2023 and culminated last month. The move by the Culture Department has sent a wave of joy and satisfaction among local students and researchers. Ayaz Ammar Sheikh, Muhammad Baran, social activist Nisar Memon, Sohail Majidi, and others have termed this a revolutionary move in the history of Sujawal district.