Two minors drown in fish farm near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR - Another tragic incident occurred near Shikarpur in which two minors died after falling into a fish farm within the jurisdiction of Bado police station on Monday. According to a report, two minor boys identified as Aboo Bakar aged 9 and Muhammad Umar aged 8 were playing with motorcycle tyres at village Aandal Marfani when they accidentally fell in the fish farm near their village and died. On information, area police and parents reached there and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital for medico-legal formalities.