Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Two people thrash transgender,cuts off hair

Agencies
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG KHAN   -   Two known persons along with an unidentified accomplice subjected a transgender to ‘severe torture’ with off its hair publicly. Official source of Guddai Police Station said the accused Hamad Sonara and Moin Laghari treated the transgender named Farooq Ilyas Romisha in an inhuman way after being involved in a scuffle at an area that was described as a pulled dot located here. DPO Syed Ali taking notice of the heinous type of incident directed the local police to arrest the offenders forthwith. The case number 953/24 was registered with the aforesaid police station. In a statement, DPO said everybody in society had equal rights and deserved privileges. He said the protection of transgender was the prime responsibility of the police of Dera Ghazi Khan to which it won’t back off.

Agencies

