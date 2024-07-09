Tuesday, July 09, 2024
UNHCR calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

APP
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -   UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. In the meeting, they discussed the protracted Afghan refugee situation in Pakistan, a Foreign Office press release said. The High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality and generosity for hosting Afghan refugees despite facing challenges on various fronts. Discussions were held on sustained cooperation for the well-resourced, safe, and dignified return of Afghan refugees and long-term sustainable solutions.

