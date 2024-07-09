Tuesday, July 09, 2024
US opposes May 9 like incidents of vandalism, looting and arson

US opposes May 9 like incidents of vandalism, looting and arson
Web Desk
10:00 AM | July 09, 2024
International

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in his briefing while responding to a question regarding May 9 riots in Pakistan last year said that the United States opposes May 9 like incidents of vandalism, looting and arson anywhere in the world.

However he said we support legitimate, free expression, including the right to protest and the right to peaceful assembly adding that all protests should be conducted peacefully, and governments should deal with them consistent with the rule of law and respect for free speech.

Matthew Miller said that Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists. We have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security.

Replying to a question, Matthew Miller said: “We partner with a range of Pakistani civilian institutions and regularly engage the Government of Pakistan to identify opportunities to build capacity and strengthen regional security, including in our annual high-level counterterrorism dialogue.”

Web Desk

International

