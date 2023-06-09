1st Pink Games events get underway  

LAHORE- The competitions of the First Pink Games 2023 began at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday. Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail were the guests of honour at different sports events. In the hockey event, Superior University defeated Kinnaird College by 3-0 in the only match played on the first night of Pink Games at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2. In the basketball event, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) defeated King Edward University by 34-16. The winning team were leading by 20-8 at the half time. Kinnaird College girls emerged winners against Home Economics College University in the second basketball match by 28-6.

Earlier, the competitions of 100m and 200m races were organised at Punjab Stadium on the opening day of Pink Games. The 100m race was won by Sonaina of Punjab University. Rida of Superior University got the second position while Seher Fatima of GCU got the third position. The title of 200m race was clinched by Amtal of LCWU. Nadia of PU secured the second position while Mahnoor of Superior University got the third position.