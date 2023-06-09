5m olive saplings’ plantation completed across country

LAHORE - Over 5 million olive saplings’ planta­tion has been completed across the country and the government is in­tending to organise around 47 pro­grammes to impart training to about 2,800 farmers and olive stakehold­ers, the official sources at Punjab Ag­riculture Department told APP.

They said that Pakistan had a large area of land which was suit­able for growing olive trees, and it had been producing olive oil since 2010 with the help of countries such as Spain and Italy. Currently, the country was producing around 1,500 tons of olive oil and 830 tons of table olives per year, all of which were consumed domestically, he added. Olive Project Manager Kha­ity Technologies Pakistan Azeem Tariq told APP that with the co­operation of all stakeholders, the federal government had launched a massive drive to complete planta­tion process of over 1.2 million ol­ive plants, which had been started since the last spring season, and was continuing across the country.

The drive would help strength­en efforts to produce edible oil to meet the needs for domestic con­sumption, he added while reply­ing to a query.

Barani Agriculture Research In­stitute’s senior agricultural scientist and farm manager Dr Azhar said that the government had devised a five-year plan to turn the Potohar re­gion into an ‘Olive Valley’.