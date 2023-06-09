Friday, June 09, 2023
8,824 POs, habitual criminals held this year

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore police claimed on Thursday to have ar­rested 8,824 proclaimed offenders (POs), 18,859 court absconders, and 9,096 target offenders in the ongoing crackdown during this year. According to police spokesperson, around 1,939 proclaimed offenders, 3,310 court absconders, and 2,112 tar­get offenders were apprehended in Cantonment Division. Similarly, in the Civil Lines Division, 803 proclaimed offenders, 1,484 court absconders, and 1,020 target offenders were arrested. The City Di­vision witnessed the arrest of 1,795 proclaimed offenders, 4,367 court absconders, and 2,096 tar­get offenders. In the Iqbal Town Division, 1,044 proclaimed offenders, 2,503 court absconders, and 1,284 target offenders were successfully appre­hended. In the Saddar Division 1,676 proclaimed offenders, 3,333 court absconders, and 1,476 tar­get offenders were apprehended. Lastly, in the Model Town Division, 1,567 proclaimed offenders, 3,862 court absconders, and 1,108 target offenders were captured, he added. The spokesperson em­phasized that the passports of dangerous criminals would be revoked, leading to their prompt arrests. These individuals would then face legal proceed­ings and be appropriately punished by the courts.

