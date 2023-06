PESHAWAR - At least eight people died and nine oth­er injured in a road mishap here on Thursday. Police said a double pickup coming from Dir district to Damil-Nasar Chi­tral met with a fatal accident at Kochhangul in the limit of po­lice station Ashriat. As a result of overspending, eight people expired and nine others sus­tained critical wounds on the spot. The injured were shifted to Darosh hospital. The identi­ty of victims could not be im­mediately ascertained.