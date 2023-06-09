Friday, June 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ali Muhammad Khan rearrested after release

Ali Muhammad Khan rearrested after release
Web Desk
7:35 PM | June 09, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was on Friday rearrested, two days after Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered his release.

Police said Mr Khan had also been nominated in a corruption case.

Earlier, the PHC had ordered Mr Khan’s release, as he had been arrested under the 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Muhammad Atiq Shah announced the verdict it had reserved earlier, and ordered his release against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023