Awareness campaign on explosives held in SW

Wana - Security forces organised an awareness campaign against explosive material and UXOs in Wacha Khawra area of South Waziristan district on Wednesday.

In this regard, an interactive session was held at Janjol Raghazai village wherein security forces informed locals about the hazards and remedial measures to be adopted upon encountering explosive material and UXOs.

Locals were also communicated emergency contact numbers for use in case of such situations. Leaflets and brochures containing remedial measures in case of UXO discovery were also distributed amongst the participants.

People from different villages including Inzar Kallay, Tabai Langarkhel, Janjal Raghzai and Gud Kallay participated in awareness session.

In the end, notables and youth of the area appreciated the efforts of the security forces for organising the awareness campaign.