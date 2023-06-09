Balochistan education minister rails against PM Shehbaz

Balochistan Education Minister Naseebullah Marri on Friday railed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that despite making announcements, the latter had not allotted funds to the province.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Marri said, "The people ask us, where was the money announced by the prime minister spent?"

He emphasised the need to build more schools in the province, adding that there was a dire need to have more funds for Balochistan in line with the agricultural sector.

Mr Marri underscored the importance of focusing on the health sector in the province.

"The livestock department of the province is on the verge of destruction," he maintained.