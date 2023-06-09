Balochistan Governor for improving quality knowledge in higher education institutions

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that measures would be taken to improve quality of education in higher education institutions and promote research activities.

He said that if we do not pay serious attention to all the public sector universities in Balochistan to generate their own resources and make them financially self-sufficient, it would be difficult to run all the higher education institutions of the province in the coming times. We cannot move for­ward without creating harmo­ny with modern science and technology, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the academic staff, presiding over the re­view meeting and interacting with the teachers and students on the occasion of his visit to the University of Turbat.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Uni­versity of Turbat Professor Dr John Muhammad, Commis­sioner Makran division Agha Faisal, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Abdul Nasir Dotani, senior teachers and administrative officers of the university were also pres­ent on this occasion.

Besides, Balochistan Gov­ernor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar inaugurated the first phase of the data center and 1,000 kilowatt solar project at the University of Turbat.

He urged the male and fe­male students of the Univer­sity of Turbat to use all their hidden abilities to acquire modern education and bring positive change to society.

He said that we needed to create an environment in our educational institutions where the trends of innova­tion and self-reliance could be made stable to achieve this goal, there was an urgent need to create familiarity with mod­ern technology and make full use of the available resources.

The governor said that the purpose of bringing the elec­tricity system to the solar sys­tem was actually to overcome the energy crisis and make the University of Turbat financial­ly self-sufficient.

He appreciated the tireless efforts of VC Dr John Muham­mad and his entire team.