Balochistan govt keen to implement Balochistan Disability Act 2017

QUETTA - Balochistan government is keen to implement Balochistan Disability Act 2017 and initiated the develop­ment of Rules of Business for its suc­cessful implementation.

The initiative will help trans­form the Disability Act into practi­cal guidelines to ensure effective implementation of the Disability Act 2017, said a news release issued here Thursday. Balochistan is the pioneer in the approval of the Dis­ability Act in 2017 but the Act has not been fully implemented due to the absence of Rules of Business. In their efforts towards ensuring the inclusion of the rights of persons with disabilities in Balochistan, the provincial Social Welfare Depart­ment alongwith Sightsavers held a two-day consultative workshop on the development of Rules of Busi­ness for Disability Act 2017.

Muhammad Saleem Khosa, Direc­tor General Social Welfare Depart­ment appreciated Sightsavers and other stakeholders including HANDS, CBID Network, TSO and Quetta On­line on this much-needed support especially consultations with peo­ple with disabilities. He said that it would help in ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities creating an equal access to opportunities and services for them. He requested the stakeholders for their active partici­pation and open feedback.

Itfaq Khaliq Khan, Senior Pro­gramme Manager Sightsavers said that including the voice of people with disabilities was critically impor­tant to make sure that rules of busi­ness are addressing their needs.

He appreciated the Department of Social Welfare on being forth­coming and including all key stake­holders in the process. He reiterat­ed that Sightsavers would be happy to support this initiative further to get the rules of business approved from the Parliament.