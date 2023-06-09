Budget FY24: PTI leaders lambast PDM govt for 'economic devastation'

PTI stalwarts Hammad Azhar and Asad Umar have severely criticised the Pakistan Democratic (PDM) for the country's economic disaster in the last one year or so.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar grilled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting the pre-budget Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 stating that he should have also presented his resignation alongside the survey.

"The economic destruction that PDM did in one year did not happen in any war or epidemic,” the former federal minister said in the tweet.

Former planning minister and PTI leader Umar termed the country's economic collapse "catastrophic."

"GDP growth declined from 6.1% last year to 0.3% this year as per govt statistics. This is the biggest growth decline since 1971 for Pak. Add the highest inflation in nations history," he wrote, taking to Twitter.

Umar, who has also stepped down from the post of the PTI's secretary general and other core positions, reminded the government that "this ain't working. Time to rethink, reset & revive."

The tweets came at a time when cash-strapped Shehbaz government is going to present the annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.