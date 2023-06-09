Campaign for use of safety helmets launched  

Rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign under which motorcyclists without ‘safety helmets’ would be checked and fined.

According to City Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, City Traffic Police on the directives of the Deputy Inspector General of Traffic, Punjab had launched a grand operation to check the use of safety helmets by bikers.

He informed that on the first day of the campaign, during the checking of motorcyclists, CTP issued 350 challan slips to those not wearing safety helmets.

He said the 35 motorcycles of several violators were impounded in different police stations.

He said, all the Inspectors and Beat in charge of different circles had been directed to check those flouting the rules and not wearing safety helmets while driving motorbikes.

Special checking was being conducted on main roads, particularly on Murree Road, Mall Road and Peshawar Road, he added.

A special enforcement campaign against various violations of motorcyclists especially focusing on compulsory use of safety helmets had been launched, he added.

He said the motorcyclists driving without safety helmets would be issued challan tickets and fined by the law.

He informed that 222 bikers in different road accidents lost their lives due to head injuries in 2022.

Mobile Education Unit of CTP had been arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added. To make the campaign more effective and meaningful, the traffic wardens had been issued special instructions, he said adding, the Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness in this connection so that the road journey for motorcyclists could be made safe and sound.

Special efforts were made to educate the citizens regarding traffic rules and road safety. He urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them.

He said civilized nations always observe traffic rules.

The citizens should know road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads.

Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to a fatal accident.

He said that the traffic police was also disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.