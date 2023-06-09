CDA gives PC-I approval for 5 new bazaars, Bagh-e-Dastoor

ISLAMABAD-CDA’s Development Working Party on Thursday approved PC-I of six different schemes including PC-I for the establishment of new Sasta Bazaars and for the establishment of Bagh-e-Dastoor in the capital city.

Earlier, it was decided by incumbent management to start five new sasta bazars in the capital for which five suitable sites were also identified. The CDA DWP has given approval of the PC-I worth of Rs.734 million to construct these Bazaars.

The bazars would be completed in two years at Tarnol Chowk, Sector H-11, Margalla Town Phase-II, Model Town Hummak and Sector I-14 that will provide edible items on concessional rates.

Meanwhile, a PC-I regarding construction of Bagh-e-Dastoor was also approved. A decision to build the said bagh at constitution avenue was taken on the occasion of the golden jubilee of 1973’s Constitution of Pakistan.

An area of about 32 kanals have already been earmarked with the consultation of a parliamentary committee and this Bagh will be completed in two months with a cost of Rs.81 million.

The park is going to build to create awareness about the constitution and Fency Pergolas, walk ways, sit outs and wooden texture canopy would be installed in this park. On the other side, in a positive development towards ending scarcity of water in the city, a PC-I amounting Rs.40 million to conduct feasibility study for two new purposed dams was also approved.

Under this project, consultant will be hired to carry out Feasibility Study, geological survey, EIA study, hydraulic design, resettlement work out, socio economic and other hydrology and sedimentation study to ascertain the viability of the proposed dam sites of Shahdara and Chiniot in next 6 months.

In addition to this consultancy, the city managers also allowed to conduct a feasibility study regarding recharging ground water potential at Islamabad at the cost of Rs.19 million.

On the other side, CDA has started dumping its waste at Losar on Chak Bali Road in Rawalpindi after strict orders of the court but there was a need of a waste transfer station to efficiently run the transportation operation and currently a site at I-11/4 is being used as a temporary location for said purpose.

However, the DWP approved a PC-I to build a permanent Waste Transfer Station (WTS) near Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at I-9/1 would be constructed at the cost of Rs.532 million. The CDA DWP also approved a PC-I worth of Rs.159 million for the construction of Stray Dog Population Control Centre in Islamabad under a policy approved by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.

It is worth noted here that a temporary facility in this regard has already working at Park Road where the stray dogs are not only kept but neutralized as well. Earlier, CDA teams were killing the stray dogs but now a proper mechanism is evolved to control the population of stray dogs in the capital.