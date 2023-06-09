CM Bizenjo directs to take action against those involved in hunting rare birds

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday directed to take action against those involved in hunting or catch rare birds for business and keep them in shops and houses in order to ensure protection of rare birds and animal in the province.

He banned for hunting Hou­bara bustards (Taloor) bird and other rare birds and animals saying that no domestic or for­eign person would be allowed to hunt other birds including Taloor in Balochistan.

The CM said that the imple­mentation of the UN Charter and Balochistan Wildlife Pro­tection Act would be ensured in the respective areas for protec­tion of the rare birds.

He also instructed all deputy commissioners and the officers of the Forestry and Wildlife Department to take measures to protect wildlife otherwise action could be taken against those DC of the district and rel­evant staff in the area where hunting of birds and animals has been reported.

“Protection of wildlife is a national responsibility, people should also play their responsi­bility in protecting wild life,” he said, adding that Balochistan would be made a protected area for wildlife.

CM BANS HOLDING OPENING CEREMONIES OF UPLIFT PROJECTS

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday took an important initiative of imposition of ban on holding opening ceremonies of development projects. He also instructed that provincial ministers, members of provin­cial assembly (MPAs) and gov­ernment officials should avoid holding the foundation stone laying or inauguration ceremo­ny of government projects.

“Public projects are made with public resources, the credit of these projects belongs to no one else, only the people,” he said, adding that inauguration of projects of a public nature was a waste of resources and government missionaries.

He said that publicity or pho­tos of the inauguration of the projects would not create a good impression, the solution of the basic problems was important instead of external appearance and exhibition. Our first respon­sibility is to pass on the fruits of the development process to the people, he said and added that development projects were the right of the people and we were not giving them any favour. He also directed the authorities concerned that the formal open­ing ceremony of the Chief Min­ister’s Health Card Programme must not be held.