Commissioner reviews ongoing uplift projects in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - The Commissioner of Multan Division Aamir Khattak paid a surprise visit to Khanewal city to review the ongoing devel­opment projects. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu informed him about the progress on the projects. During the inspection of the centre, the commissioner appre­ciated the efforts of the district administration for establishing the autism centre in Khanewal Pub­lic School and College in South Punjab. He checked the ongoing work of the gymkhana and also in­spected the construction work of three roads under the Punjab Stage Program in Khanewal city. Commis­sioner also assigned the task of strict monitoring to the officers to ensure transparency in the proj­ects. The Commissioner reviewed the renovation of the site of city gate for Urban Forestry, during his visit to Khanewal. Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner Revenue Azuba Azim, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rahman, Assistant Com­missioner Sadaf Akbar, Principal KPS Hafiz Rao Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana and other officers were also present on the occasion. Later, the Com­missioner also visited Dis­trict Headquarters Hos­pital where he met the doctors and staff in the trauma center and wards. He also met the patients and their relatives and in­quired about the facilities provided to the patients - the commissioner said that the district adminis­tration has instructed the autism center manage­ment to provide education and training to the special children according to the modern requirements. District administration will also take philanthro­pists on board to provide facilities and further steps should be taken for sports activities in the gymkha­na - he added that all the projects should be com­pleted as soon as possible for the convenience of the citizens. The Deputy Commissioner while giv­ing a briefing said that the work of three roads is go­ing on in Khanewal under the Punjab Cities Program and I am monitoring all the projects myself. Fruit trees will be planted on the Urban Forestry side. Meanwhile, a meeting was held in the DC office under the chairmanship of Mul­tan Division Commission­er Aamir Khattak, in which he appreciated the role of the private sector in the construction and devel­opment of Khanewal. GM Jadid Feeds Tahir Bhatti, HR Manager Nestlé, Presi­dent Petroleum Asso­ciation Humayun Khan, President Flour Mills As­sociation Hammad Shah were also present.