Commissioner reviews ongoing uplift projects in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - The Commissioner of Multan Division Aamir Khattak paid a surprise visit to Khanewal city to review the ongoing development projects. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu informed him about the progress on the projects. During the inspection of the centre, the commissioner appreciated the efforts of the district administration for establishing the autism centre in Khanewal Public School and College in South Punjab. He checked the ongoing work of the gymkhana and also inspected the construction work of three roads under the Punjab Stage Program in Khanewal city. Commissioner also assigned the task of strict monitoring to the officers to ensure transparency in the projects. The Commissioner reviewed the renovation of the site of city gate for Urban Forestry, during his visit to Khanewal. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azuba Azim, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Sadaf Akbar, Principal KPS Hafiz Rao Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana and other officers were also present on the occasion. Later, the Commissioner also visited District Headquarters Hospital where he met the doctors and staff in the trauma center and wards. He also met the patients and their relatives and inquired about the facilities provided to the patients - the commissioner said that the district administration has instructed the autism center management to provide education and training to the special children according to the modern requirements. District administration will also take philanthropists on board to provide facilities and further steps should be taken for sports activities in the gymkhana - he added that all the projects should be completed as soon as possible for the convenience of the citizens. The Deputy Commissioner while giving a briefing said that the work of three roads is going on in Khanewal under the Punjab Cities Program and I am monitoring all the projects myself. Fruit trees will be planted on the Urban Forestry side. Meanwhile, a meeting was held in the DC office under the chairmanship of Multan Division Commissioner Aamir Khattak, in which he appreciated the role of the private sector in the construction and development of Khanewal. GM Jadid Feeds Tahir Bhatti, HR Manager Nestlé, President Petroleum Association Humayun Khan, President Flour Mills Association Hammad Shah were also present.