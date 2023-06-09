Friday, June 09, 2023
Convict gets 19-year sentence under Narcotics Act

Riaz Khan
June 09, 2023
Mardan   -    The Additional Session Judge-IV, Shahid Mehmood, presiding over the Special Court, has delivered a verdict in a narcotics case, sentencing the accused to 19 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs. 13 lacks. The case, registered as FIR No. 129 on January 29, 2023, under sections 11(e) and 9(C) of the KP-Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 2019, was filed by Iftikhar Khan, Sub-Inspector at City Police Station, Mardan.

The accused, Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Ghaffar and a resident of Khaksar, had been facing trial. He was found guilty under Section 11(c) of KP-CNSA and sentenced to serve a 14-year prison term along with a fine of Rs. 10,00,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, he would undergo an additional one-year imprisonment. Additionally, the accused was convicted under section 9C of KP-CNSA and sentenced to five years in prison, along with a fine of Rs. 3,00,000. Failure to pay the fine would result in an extra six-month imprisonment.

Riaz Khan

