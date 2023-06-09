Friday, June 09, 2023
CTD arrests TTP operative in Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 09, 2023
KARACHI-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an active operative of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Karachi.

As per details, the CTD team raided Rehri Goth, located in Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi and arrested an active operative of the TTP named Ghulam Nabi.

The arrested has confessed to collecting funds for the TTP via social media. Receipts of the donations is also recovered from the arrested. The initial integration revealed that the TTP operative was to visit Afghanistan for training. Separately on June 1, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a militant working for international handlers in Karachi. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has completed the investigation of the arrested terrorist, who made significant revelations. During the investigation, the arrested terrorist confessed to involvement in sabotage activities in Karachi and interior Sindh. He also disclosed his connections with international terrorists group.

