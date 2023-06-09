Friday, June 09, 2023
CTP issues 25,000 challans over helmet violations

Our Staff Reporter
MULTAN   -   City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 25,000 challan tick­ets to motorcyclists over violations of helmet dur­ing a special crackdown started from January 2023 in the city. Taking serious notice of the maximum head injuries in road accidents of motorcycles in the city, the city traffic police decided to launch a special campaign against helmet violations and took action against 25,000 violators. 

The CTP started the special crackdown from January during which 25,000 challans have been issued over helmet violations and 24,000 challans have been issued over violations of license while 1,500 motorcycles have also been impounded dur­ing the ongoing crackdown.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid said that ratio of head injuries have been reduced due to the crackdown against helmet vio­lators. He said that instructions have been issued to officers concerned to speed up action against violators at Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala also.

He said that use of helmet was being made com­pulsory and would be implemented strictly under the vision to protest public lives.

