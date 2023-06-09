Friday, June 09, 2023
DC chairs meeting regarding removing waste of sacrificial animals

STAFF REPORT
June 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam chaired a meeting on removing waste of sacrificial animals and other garbage on Eid-ul-Azha. Addressing the meeting the DC said the Municipal and Town Committees shall immediately remove sacrificial waste to prevent bad odour and take measures to maintain sanitation and cleanliness.  DC instructed officials of Municipal and Town Committees to set up Control Rooms and nominate Focal Persons while a contingency plan be prepared at ward level in this regard. Department of Local Government was directed to initiate strict legal action against citizens found involved in dumping animal waste in sewerage lines, she added.  All Assistant Commissioners were instructed to visit their domain areas to inspect the sanitation situation and submit reports in this regard.  On the occasion, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Municipal and Town Committee officials informed about steps taken for better sanitation situation and removal of animal waste outside the city limits at a safe location. Addressing the meeting SSP Mehzoor Ali said the plan is being prepared to maintain law and order during the Eidul Azha days. 

He said that implementation of SOP issued by the government regarding Eidul Azha would also be ensured. The meeting was attended by Asif Ali of Indus Rangers, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari, Deputy Director Information Ghula Abbas Goraho, Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani, all Assistant Commissioners and officials of Municipal and Town Committees.

 

 

 

STAFF REPORT

