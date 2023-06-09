Friday, June 09, 2023
Disqualified Japanese player Miyu Kato becomes French Open champion

Disqualified Japanese player Miyu Kato becomes French Open champion
Agencies
June 09, 2023
Sports

PARIS - Japan’s Miyu Kato became a French Open champion on Thursday, four days after she was controversially disqualified from the women’s doubles for accidentally hitting a ball girl. 

Miyu Kato and her German partner Tim Puetz defeated Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 in the mixed doubles final at French Open. “It has been challenging mentally in the last few days after my unjust disqualification from the women’s doubles,” Kato told the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd, reading from a prepared statement. 

“Thanks to all the players for their heartfelt messages of support. I used that positive energy on court here today. “I am now looking for a positive result to my appeal so I can reclaim my prize money, points and my reputation.” Puetz said he hoped the title would help Miyu Kato after the drama of the default. “I hope this is redemption for you after what happened. The support you received was well deserved.”

