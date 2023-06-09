Easypaisa secures four Effies at prestigious Effie Awards, 2023

ISLAMABAD-Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, has once again solidified its position as one of the country’s most prominent brands, securing four Effies at the recently held prestigious Effie Awards, 2023. Out of the seven nominations received, Easypaisa emerged victorious in four categories, reaffirming its leadership in financial services and marketing effectiveness. These accolades, including one gold, one silver, and two bronze awards, highlight exceptional performance in highly competitive domains. Notably, Easypaisa stood as the sole nominee in the Finance category to achieve victory. The Effie Awards, renowned for recognizing outstanding achievements in marketing effectiveness, have acknowledged Easypaisa’s exceptional campaigns and initiatives across diverse domains. These nominations and wins underscore the bank’s unwavering dedication to delivering innovative financial solutions to millions of Pakistanis.

Commenting on the achievement, Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business, said, “At easypaisa, we are constantly striving to develop and innovate best-in-class digital financial services related to payments & savings, lending and platform services. Winning the Effie Awards is a true honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of millions of Pakistanis.”

Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications, added, “Building a compelling narrative around our products and services is crucial in setting ourselves apart in the financial services industry. We believe in the power of impactful marketing and communications to engage our customers and showcase the value we bring. Winning multiple Effie Awards validates our approach and reinforces our position as a leader of the digital banking revolution in Pakistan.”

Throughout the years, Easypaisa has remained steadfast in its commitment to revolutionize Pakistan’s financial landscape and drive the nation towards a cashless and financially inclusive society. These well-deserved accolades serve as a testament to the Bank’s vision, highlighting its ability to create and implement groundbreaking strategies that resonate with the needs and aspirations of millions of Pakistanis.