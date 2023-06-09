Friday, June 09, 2023
‘Education vital for eradicating extremism from society’

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2023
PESHAWAR    -   Dr Ayaz Khan, the Chief Coordination Officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, highlighted the crucial role of education in eliminating violence and extremism from society and fostering peace and tolerance.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Institute of Education and Research in Peshawar, Dr Khan emphasized that the Center, established under the National Action Plan (NAP), aims to eradicate extremism and terrorism through concerted efforts. The seminar was attended by faculty members, students, and senior educationists, including Prof Dr Inamullah, the Director of the Institute.

Prof Dr Inamullah praised the Center’s initiatives in promoting peace and combating intolerance and extremism. He assured that the Institute of Education and Research would actively support the goals of the Center and benefit from its programs. The collaboration between the two institutions was recognized as a valuable opportunity to strengthen tolerance in society

Our Staff Reporter

