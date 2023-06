All those Pakistani expatriates who were involved in the May 9 incidents — the day on which violent protests erupted after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest — will be probed by the government, according to sources privy to the development.

The sources said that the government has decided to expand the investigation and proceed against those who are found to be involved in the instigation, glorification and support — physical, moral and financial — of the incidents on May 9.