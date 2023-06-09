Friday, June 09, 2023
FIA offloads Spain-bound passenger over fake documents

FIA offloads Spain-bound passenger over fake documents
Web Desk
2:46 PM | June 09, 2023
National

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded a Spain-bound passenger at Sialkot International Airport for carrying fake travel documents.

As per the details, the passenger named Mubashir Hussian was trying to travel to Spain via flight no QR-631. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team led by a shift in charge SI Asad Zameer upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by Mubashir were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

