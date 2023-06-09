Four-member dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD - The Sargodha Road police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered looted booty from them.

A report said here Thursday that a police team, working on a tip-off, conducted a raid in the Nisha­tabad area and arrested four accused. They were identified as Asadullah, Allah Ditta, Shakeel and Ahmed. The police recovered 4 pistols, Rs50,000 in cash and two motorcycles from them. The out­laws confessed to committing crimes in the limits of various police stations. Further investigation was underway.

MAN DROWNS, CHILD KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A man drowned in a canal while a child was hit to death by a tractor-trolley, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources, one Altaf Hussain, 55, a resident of Chak No 464-GB, tehsil Samun­dri, was bathing in Gogeera branch canal near Chak No 465-GB when he drowned in deep water. The Rescue team rushed to the site, fished out the body and handed it over to Sadr police Samundri.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old child identified as Zain Ali, son of Zahid Iqbal, a resident of Chak No 128-GB, tehsil Jarranwala, was riding a mo­torcycle near the village when he was hit by a tractor-trolley. He suffered multiple injuries and died instantly. The body was handed over to city police Jarranwala.

FACTORY WORKER KILLED AS FIREWORKS CAUGHT FIRE

A factory worker was killed when a fire erupted in a fireworks factory near Makuana Bypass on Thursday. The Rescue 1122 said fireworks mate­rial in a factory near Chak No 210 Makuana Bypass caught the fire due to a short circuit. As a result, a worker, Abid Hussain, 22, of Okara, burnt alive. The body was handed over to police.