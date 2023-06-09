Four-member dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD - The Sargodha Road police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered looted booty from them.
A report said here Thursday that a police team, working on a tip-off, conducted a raid in the Nishatabad area and arrested four accused. They were identified as Asadullah, Allah Ditta, Shakeel and Ahmed. The police recovered 4 pistols, Rs50,000 in cash and two motorcycles from them. The outlaws confessed to committing crimes in the limits of various police stations. Further investigation was underway.
MAN DROWNS, CHILD KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT
A man drowned in a canal while a child was hit to death by a tractor-trolley, here on Thursday.
According to Rescue sources, one Altaf Hussain, 55, a resident of Chak No 464-GB, tehsil Samundri, was bathing in Gogeera branch canal near Chak No 465-GB when he drowned in deep water. The Rescue team rushed to the site, fished out the body and handed it over to Sadr police Samundri.
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old child identified as Zain Ali, son of Zahid Iqbal, a resident of Chak No 128-GB, tehsil Jarranwala, was riding a motorcycle near the village when he was hit by a tractor-trolley. He suffered multiple injuries and died instantly. The body was handed over to city police Jarranwala.
FACTORY WORKER KILLED AS FIREWORKS CAUGHT FIRE
A factory worker was killed when a fire erupted in a fireworks factory near Makuana Bypass on Thursday. The Rescue 1122 said fireworks material in a factory near Chak No 210 Makuana Bypass caught the fire due to a short circuit. As a result, a worker, Abid Hussain, 22, of Okara, burnt alive. The body was handed over to police.