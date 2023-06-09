Free medical dispensary inaugurated at New Judicial Complex Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH - Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rai Muhammad Khan on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed medical dispensary to provide medical facilities to the legal fraternity at New Judicial Complex Kot Addu.

Addressing the inaugural cer­emony, the Additional District and Sessions Judge lauded the initiative and said that the law­yer community would get free medical facilities at their work­place. He said that it was a much-needed project for the welfare of the lawyers and added that more projects for lawyer’s welfare would also be suggested.

Giving a briefing on the occa­sion, Incharge of Dispensary Dr Ismail informed the participants that the medical facility to treat fever, blood pressure, diabe­tes and other diseases would be available at the dispensary for lawyers, adding that free medicines would be also offered through the dispensary.

Member Punjab Bar Council Ejaz Khan Gormani, President Kot Addu Bar Association Syed Husnain Rizvi, Vice President Jaam Naeem and others were also present.

ACCUSED HELD, ILLEGAL WEAPON RECOVERED

Local police claimed to have arrested an accused and recov­ered illegal weapons from his possession. On the directives of CPO, the police teams in cam­paign against criminals raided and arrested Muhammad Sajid, son of Riaz Hussain in limits of City Police Station here.

SHO Sabir Klasra said it had acted on a tip-off that the ac­cused carried illegal weapons with him. He said during prelimi­nary probe, the outlaw revealed that he had brought the weapon to threaten people.

He added that the accused was involved in a previous case of carrying illegal weapons and was in the habit of threatening people during fights.