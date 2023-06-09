Furore re-emerges at UoP campus after month-long silence

Peshawar - Provincial government has been given a week to ensure implementation of the agreement struck with the employees and if not, the University of Peshawar’s Joint Action Committee will declare their next course of action at a news conference shortly.

The decision was made on Thursday during the university employees’ general body meeting,

which was conducted outside the vice-chancellor’s secretariat. President of the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and head of the joint action committee Prof Dr Mohammad Uzair presided over the general body meeting. The meeting declared that the university staff would wear black ribbons on their arms until the vice-chancellor is suspended. The meeting’s attendees voiced worry about what they perceived as the university administration and the higher education department’s lack of seriousness.

They said that following an agreement that the provincial government had agreed to adopt, they had ended their protracted protest campaign and class boycott. Nevertheless, despite the passing of many weeks, no progress could be achieved towards the fulfilment of the agreement, they added.

A resolution adopted at the meeting urged the management of the university to convene a meeting of the university syndicate and carry out all the agreements made with the staff. The importance of holding the syndicate meeting in front of the joint action committee was emphasised during the meeting.