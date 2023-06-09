Govt keen to implement Balochistan Disability Act 2017

Quetta - In their efforts towards ensuring inclusion and rights of persons with disabilities in Balochistan, Social Welfare Department government of Balochistan along with Sightsavers held a twoday consultation workshop on the development of Rules of Business for Disability Act 2017.

Muhammad Saleem Khosa, Director General Social Welfare Department appreciated Sightsavers and other stakeholders including HANDS, CBID Network, TSO and Quetta Online on this much needed support especially consultations with people with disabilities. He said that this will help in ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities creating an equal access to opportunities and services for them. He requested stakeholders for their active participation and open feedback.

The workshop was attended by multiple stakeholders including government line departments, UN agencies, national NGOs and representatives of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities and their networks. This initiative will help translating disability act into practical guidelines to ensure an effective implementation of the Disability Act 2017. Balochistan pioneered the approval of Disability Act in 2017 but the Act has not been fully implemented due to absence of rules of business.

Itfaq Khaliq Khan, Senior Programme Manager Sightsavers said that including voice of people with disabilities is critically important to make sure that rules of business are addressing their needs.

He appreciated the Department of Social Welfare on being forthcoming and including all key stakeholders in the process. He reiterated that Sightsavers will be happy to support this initiative further to get the rules of business approved from Parliament. He further added that approval of rules of business will be a step towards ensuring implementation of UNCRPD and SDGs in the province of Balochistan.

Asim Zafar, Secretariat Coordinator CBID Network talked about the history of disability legislation in Pakistan and appreciated the government of Balochistan on taking lead in approval of Disability Act in 2017 and now initiating the development of Rules of Business for its successful implementation.