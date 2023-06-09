Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm at isolated places is likely in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula, Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh six, Anantnag and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade.